La scienza e la tecnica per ricordare tutto (anche un intero capitolo di Moby Dick)

Lo dicevano i medievali, lo ha ripetuto Joshua Foer (fratello del forse più famoso Jonathan Safran Foer), lo sanno tutti coloro che si interessano di memoria e mnemotecnica: per fissare le cose in testa bisogna orientarsi in palazzi e case virtuali che si conoscono bene. Lo ha scoperto anche il giornalista di Vox Dean Peterson, nel suo tentativo estremo di imparare a memoria un intero capitolo di Moby Dick, il celebre libro di Herman Melville. Dimostrando, in quell’occasione, che è una cosa possibile.

Del resto, non è un caso isolato. Per i musulmani più osservanti l’apprendimento mnemonico del Corano è un obbligo. Del resto, se si imparano venti versetti al giorno, basta un anno per completare lo studio.

Il sistema adottato da Peterson è diverso. Si basa sulla memoria spaziale, una caratteristica molto sviluppata negli esseri umani – e, per questa ragione, mai presa in considerazione. Ambienti, luoghi, posizioni vengono appresi in modo naturale, senza sforzo, al primo passaggio. Tutti, senza nemmeno accorgersi, memorizzano lo spazio in cui si muovono (anche solo una volta) e ne mantengono il ricordo nel tempo. Diversa cosa, come tutti hanno avuto modo di notare, è imparare frasi, parole o concetti. Eppure le due cose, mediante una tecnica specifica, possono essere avvicinate.

Il trucco, come dimostra questo video sottostante di Vox, è proprio quello di smontare le parole, o le frasi, e poi di reinventarle come immagini (più pulp sono e meglio è, aiuta a farle rimanere impresse nella memoria). Dopodiché, si procede con il loro posizionamento. Qui sono comode, appunto, le mappe mentali degli spazi che si conoscono. Vecchie case, vecchie scuole, vecchi palazzi in cui si è vissuto e camminato. Immaginandone le stanze, i corridoi, le finestre e le porte, si collocano le immagini nell’ordine che si intende memorizzare. E facendolo per ogni frase del capitolo 37 di Moby Dick, Peterson è riuscito a impararlo tutto.

È il monologo del capitano Achab, in cui non si descrive come semplice “matto”, ma “ammattito di follia” (madness maddened). La prima riga, in originale, recita così: “I leave a white and turbid wake; pale waters; paler cheeks, where’er I sail”. Facile, no? In tutto ci sono 38 frasi, da imparare. Ci sono voluti giorni di pratica, tanta fantasia e pazienza. Infine, tutto questo capitolo gli è entrato in testa. Volendo, potrebbe farlo chiunque:

I leave a white and turbid wake; pale waters, paler cheeks, where’er I sail. The envious billows sidelong swell to whelm my track; let them; but first I pass.

Yonder, by ever-brimming goblet’s rim, the warm waves blush like wine. The gold brow plumbs the blue. The diver sun- slow dived from noon- goes down; my soul mounts up! she wearies with her endless hill. Is, then, the crown too heavy that I wear? this Iron Crown of Lombardy. Yet is it bright with many a gem; I the wearer, see not its far flashings; but darkly feel that I wear that, that dazzlingly confounds. ‘Tis iron- that I know- not gold. ‘Tis split, too- that I feel; the jagged edge galls me so, my brain seems to beat against the solid metal; aye, steel skull, mine; the sort that needs no helmet in the most brain-battering fight!

Dry heat upon my brow? Oh! time was, when as the sunrise nobly spurred me, so the sunset soothed. No more. This lovely light, it lights not me; all loveliness is anguish to me, since I can ne’er enjoy. Gifted with the high perception, I lack the low, enjoying power; damned, most subtly and most malignantly! damned in the midst of Paradise! Good night-good night! (waving his hand, he moves from the window.)

‘Twas not so hard a task. I thought to find one stubborn, at the least; but my one cogged circle fits into all their various wheels, and they revolve. Or, if you will, like so many ant-hills of powder, they all stand before me; and I their match. Oh, hard! that to fire others, the match itself must needs be wasting! What I’ve dared, I’ve willed; and what I’ve willed, I’ll do! They think me mad- Starbuck does; but I’m demoniac, I am madness maddened! That wild madness that’s only calm to comprehend itself! The prophecy was that I should be dismembered; and- Aye! I lost this leg. I now prophesy that I will dismember my dismemberer. Now, then, be the prophet and the fulfiller one. That’s more than ye, ye great gods, ever were. I laugh and hoot at ye, ye cricket-players, ye pugilists, ye deaf Burkes and blinded Bendigoes! I will not say as schoolboys do to bullies- Take some one of your own size; don’t pommel me! No, ye’ve knocked me down, and I am up again; but ye have run and hidden. Come forth from behind your cotton bags! I have no long gun to reach ye. Come, Ahab’s compliments to ye; come and see if ye can swerve me. Swerve me? ye cannot swerve me, else ye swerve yourselves! man has ye there. Swerve me? The path to my fixed purpose is laid with iron rails, whereon my soul is grooved to run. Over unsounded gorges, through the rifled hearts of mountains, under torrents’ beds, unerringly I rush! Naught’s an obstacle, naught’s an angle to the iron way!